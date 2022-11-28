Detroit Goodfellows need your help to provide children with gifts, warm clothes this Christmas

As Covid forces a holiday tradition to make changes, the mission of Detroit Goodfellows remains the same

"The need doesn’t go away; it just changes in terms of who we’re serving now in the city, but it’s an important mission that we have every year," said Frank Brady, the great-nephew of Detroit Goodfellows founder James J. Brady.

Prior to the pandemic volunteers were spread out across the city collecting donations during their famous newspaper drive, but after a pause volunteers ate back on the street this year, this time at Campus Martius with a holiday newsletter instead of newspapers.

"We’re selling our edition of the holiday newsletter, so make a donation. Every dollar makes an impact," said Beth Conley, the president of the Goodfellows.

Money donated goes to purchase items that will go inside boxes for children in need.

"We pass out 30,000 packages to boys and girls ages 4-13, and the boxes include hats, gloves, scarves, hats, and underwear," said "We do sprinkle In some of the fun with candy and dolls for the girls, and books and games."

If you missed the opportunity to give in person on Monday, online donations are being accepted

"I plan to go online and give really just because its so important that everybody is afforded the same opportunities that we are. So, everyone should be able to get gifts, everyone should be taken care of, especially during the holiday season," said Jayla Lane.

As members of Detroit Goodfellows work to collect donations, there’s plenty of activity at the organization’s warehouse where they’re packing gift boxes for distribution.

"This warehouse is one of our distribution locations. We pass out our boxes there and that’s where all our little helpers help get the boxes all put together," Conley said.

Donations are so critical to Detroit Goodfellows and not just for the holiday season.

"We like to support the children year-round. We have camps in the summer. We do a shoe program, dental kits, and dental programs. We’re out there year-round," said

Learn how to help here.