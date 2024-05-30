Detroit Grand Prix, Ferndale Pride, and more things to do this weekend

Watch the races at the Detroit Grand Prix, kick off Pride in Ferndale, or browse creations at art fairs this weekend in Metro Detroit.

Here's what's going on:

Detroit Grand Prix

Friday, May 31 through Sunday, June 2

Downtown Detroit

The roads of Downtown Detroit will transform into a racetrack this weekend for the annual Grand Prix. In addition to the racing, enjoy live entertainment from national performers JVNA and ILLENIUM.

Learn more and get tickets.

Ferndale Pride

Saturday, June 1 at 12:30-10 p.m.

Downtown Ferndale

Pride Month starts this weekend. Head to Ferndale for live music, drag performances, and more this weekend.

Learn more.

Palmer Park Art Fair

Saturday, June 1 and Sunday, June 2

Palmer Park in Detroit

Around 100 artists will be sharing their work at the Palmer Park Art Fair, with a focus on Indigenous artists. There will also be food trucks, entertainment, crafts, and more.

Learn more.

Meet Your Best Friend at the Firm

Saturday, June 1 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Mike Morse Law Firm in Southfield

Michigan Humane and other local animal rescues will have more than 300 pets who are looking for a home this weekend. Head to the Mike Morse Law Firm to add a new member to your family.

Scavenger Safari & Walk

Saturday, June 1 at 7:30 a.m.

Detroit Zoo in Royal Oak

Participate in a scavenger hunt or enjoy a fun walk around the zoo. This event supports The Blood Cancer Foundation.

Tickets start at $35, and children younger than 5 are free.

Art on the Grand

Saturday, June 1 and Sunday, June 2

Downtown Farmington

More than 150 artists will be at this annual event, including more than 40 youth creators. Browse their works and bring home some new art.

In addition to the art, there will be a kid's zone with activities for children.

Learn more.