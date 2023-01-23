Detroit Grand Prix tickets now for sale

Tickets for this year's Detroit Grand Prix are now on sale.

The 2023 race will be the event's return to the city after decades of cars speeding onto Belle Isle. The entire course is 1.7 mile long that goes on Detroit's most famous roads and by some of the city's most iconic landmarks.

That includes a long and fast straightaway down Jefferson Avenue before reaching a wide hairpin turn where plenty of racing clashes are expected. The drivers will also go by the Spirit of Detroit statue and the Riverwalk.

"The Detroit Grand Prix began on the streets of the city in 1982 and for the first time since 1991, the event will be back Downtown this summer bringing excitement, energy, international attention and economic benefit to the city and its local businesses," said event President Michael Montri. "We want to capture that renewed enthusiasm and passion for the city and the Grand Prix with a new look and feel that will carry this event forward and down new roads."

When is the Detroit Grand Prix

The Detroit Grand Prix will be in town Friday, June 2 to Sunday, June 4.

What tickets are available for the race?

There are several ticket options for the race:

Single-day grandstand tickets cost as low as $40 on Saturday, and $50 on Sunday.

There are also multi-day ticketing options for two and three days. Prices range from $80 in some sections to $250 for closer seating.

For those interested in the pricier seating, there is a $1,500 per person, per day, suite at the Pit Lane. It's the first time the seating has been offered.

See ticketing options here.

Fans can also inquire about tickets by calling 866-464-7749.