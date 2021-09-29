Detroit Grand Prix organizers exploring option of moving race to downtown circuit

article

Once an event that sped through the city, organizers for the Detroit Grand Prix are hoping to return the annual race to a downtown circuit in the coming years.

A release from the organizers said they were "exploring the option" of revamping the circuit in 2023. Since 1992, it's been held on Belle Isle.

Prior to that, the event's first 10 years from 1982 to 1991 was hosted on the street of Detroit.

The Grand Prix is scheduled for Belle Isle in 2022 from June 3-5.

A release said moving the event back into the city would give them the opportunity to "engage with broad audiences and provide an even greater boost to the local economy."

"As plans continue to develop, we look forward to providing an update on the exciting future of the Detroit Grand Prix."