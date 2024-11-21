Detroit grandmother and her family displaced by Rosemary Ct house fire before the holidays

A grandmother and her family have fallen on hard times just before the holiday season, telling FOX 2's Lauren Edwards that a fire broke out while they were sleeping Wednesday night. On Thursday, they gathered what was left.

Eva Allen, salvaged what she could on Thursday. She says a fire broke out in her home in Detroit on Wednesday, around 11 p.m.

"The kids came and got me and told me there was a fire in the lights," she said. "By the time I got the kids down here and out to the porch, like, it was, the fire department said the fire was bigger than what we seen cause it was in the walls."

Allen says 12 family members, including 10 kids, were staying with her at the time. She rushed to get them all out. She says the firemen told her it was an electrical fire. The family then stayed with other loved ones that night.

"I don’t have any clothes cause everything like that type of stuff was all upstairs. Upstairs is completely burnt up."

She tried to save the items most precious to her, like her son’s memorabilia. He was killed in 2023.

"I had to bury him. So I fell behind on a lot of things. But I had been trying to fix the house up. But it’s hard," she said.

Now she says she has nothing. Her daughter created a Go Fund Me to help them get by. Allen’s grateful no one was hurt but will miss the home she built memories in for over 10 years.

"The little Christmas stuff that we just bought is gone," she said. "So, I’m just basically trying to figure out where I’m going to be staying or where I’m about to go."

On Thursday, they do not know when the entire family would be reunited, under one roof.

If you want to help, you can go to their Go Fund Me by tapping here.