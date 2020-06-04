Detroit hair care CEO is the first Black woman to hold a patent for clay treatment

We're introducing you to a local woman who is not only a black business owner, but also the first Black woman in America to patent a natural hair care product

"It comes from the Atlas Mountains of Morocco, that's where we source the base of it," said Gwen Jimmere. "No suds, suds strip your hair of natural oils."

The "Moroccan Rhassoul 5 in One Clay Treatment" is the brain child of Gwen Jimmere and her natural hair care company, Naturalisious holds the patent.

She's the first Black woman in America to hold a patent for a product like this.

"My mother was the one that was like you need to get a patent for this because it is phenomenal," she said. "Otherwise you'll see a commercial for a product that someone else stole and you're going to be mad about it.

"The vast majority of our customers are natural, essentially what we're saying is they have not chemically altered the texture of their hair."

We're going deep into the "roots" on this one. When people are going back to their roots to seek empowerment and change.

"What do you think the tie is to the socio and economic empowerment element of this Black Lives Matter push movement"?

"One of the only true ways we are going to smash racial inequality and the wealth gap, is through economic empowerment," she said. "Just posting on social media doesn't save anyone's life. What actions are you taking behind that?"



Across the nation stories are popping up encouraging protestors and those interested in justice alike, to examine how economic injustices are tied to social standing. And progress.

"There's Black owned businesses in literally every category," Jimmere said. "Black owned household items, toilet paper, there are Black owned companies that sell laundry detergent. All the way up to luxury items."

The clay treatment is now in 1,200 stores across America including Sally Beauty Supply, Whole Foods and Ulta.