Detroit Harvest Fest, Taco Fiesta, Wicked Pickin', and more things to do this weekend in Southeast Michigan
Shop, eat, learn, and more this weekend.
Here's what's going on in Southeast Michigan:
First Friday Late Night
- Friday, Oct. 6
- Michigan Science Center in Detroit
The Michigan Science Center is open until 8 p.m. Friday with fun for all ages, including theater shows and the Towers of Tomorrow with LEGO Bricks exhibit.
Eastern Market Brewing Co. Anniversary Party
- Saturday, Oct. 7 at 4 p.m.
- Eastern Market Brewing Co. in Detroit
Celebrate six years of EMBC with a party at the brewery.
The event includes Motor City Franks, live entertainment, beer-infused Superman ice cream, and special beers.
Detroit Harvest Fest & Food Truck Rally
- Saturday, Oct. 7 and Sunday, Oct. 9
- Dequindre Cut Greenway in Detroit
This event hosted by the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy features more than 50 food trucks, a pumpkin patch, live entertainment, children's activities, and more.
Admission is $5 per person. Children 3 and younger are free.
Tacos from Nepantla Cafe, a food truck that will be at Harvest Fest
Shop Royal
- Friday, Oct. 6 through Sunday, Oct. 8
- Downtown Royal Oak
Dozens of Royal Oak retailers will have sidewalk sales and giveaways. There will also be performers to enjoy while you browse.
Also on Saturday is the Michigan Craft Beer Stroll. With a ticket, you can try beer and food samples from nearly 20 restaurants and bars.
Get tickets for the beer stroll here.
Bookley Restaurant Week
- Friday, Oct. 6 and Saturday, Oct. 7
- Downtown Berkley
While in Royal Oak for the shopping event, head next door to Berkley for a food event.
This restaurant week is Halloween-themed now that the skeletons are out in Bookley.
See the participating restaurants and specials.
Halloween Stroll
- Friday, Oct. 6 through Sunday, Oct. 8
- Canterbury Village in Lake Orion
The village is decked out for Halloween. Explore themed exhibits, along with hot chocolate, cider, and other treats.
Can't make it this week? The Halloween Stroll is every weekend through the end of October.
Harvest Festival
- Saturday, Oct. 7 from 10 a.m. until dusk
- Heritage Park in Taylor
This free fall fest includes food, live music, children's activities, hayrides, pumpkin painting, and more seasonal fun.
Michigan Taco Fiesta
- Friday, Oct. 6 through Sunday, Oct. 8
- Lakeside Mall in Sterling Heights
Try a variety of tacos, enjoy live entertainment, and sip margaritas at Taco Fiesta.
Tickets are $5 now and $10 at the door.
Nightmare on Auburn
- Saturday, Oct. 7 from noon to 8 p.m.
- Downtown Utica
Auburn Road will be blocked off for this fall festival featuring cider and donuts, trick or treating, crafts, a zombie walk, and more.
Entry is free.
Wicked Pickin
- Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct. 9
- Monroe County Fairgrounds
More than 200 vendors will be selling home decor, vintage items, candles, homemade items, and more will be at this shopping event.
There will also be live music, food trucks, pony rides, face paint, and other fun.
Entry is $6.