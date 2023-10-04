Detroit Harvest Fest, Taco Fiesta, Wicked Pickin', and more things to do this weekend in Southeast Michigan

Shop, eat, learn, and more this weekend.

Here's what's going on in Southeast Michigan:

First Friday Late Night

Friday, Oct. 6

Michigan Science Center in Detroit

The Michigan Science Center is open until 8 p.m. Friday with fun for all ages, including theater shows and the Towers of Tomorrow with LEGO Bricks exhibit.

Get museum tickets here.

Eastern Market Brewing Co. Anniversary Party

Saturday, Oct. 7 at 4 p.m.

Eastern Market Brewing Co. in Detroit

Celebrate six years of EMBC with a party at the brewery.

The event includes Motor City Franks, live entertainment, beer-infused Superman ice cream, and special beers.

Learn more.

Detroit Harvest Fest & Food Truck Rally

Saturday, Oct. 7 and Sunday, Oct. 9

Dequindre Cut Greenway in Detroit

This event hosted by the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy features more than 50 food trucks, a pumpkin patch, live entertainment, children's activities, and more.

Admission is $5 per person. Children 3 and younger are free.

Learn more.

Tacos from Nepantla Cafe, a food truck that will be at Harvest Fest

Shop Royal

Friday, Oct. 6 through Sunday, Oct. 8

Downtown Royal Oak

Dozens of Royal Oak retailers will have sidewalk sales and giveaways. There will also be performers to enjoy while you browse.

Also on Saturday is the Michigan Craft Beer Stroll. With a ticket, you can try beer and food samples from nearly 20 restaurants and bars.

Get tickets for the beer stroll here.

Bookley Restaurant Week

Friday, Oct. 6 and Saturday, Oct. 7

Downtown Berkley

While in Royal Oak for the shopping event, head next door to Berkley for a food event.

This restaurant week is Halloween-themed now that the skeletons are out in Bookley.

See the participating restaurants and specials.

Halloween Stroll

Friday, Oct. 6 through Sunday, Oct. 8

Canterbury Village in Lake Orion

The village is decked out for Halloween. Explore themed exhibits, along with hot chocolate, cider, and other treats.

Can't make it this week? The Halloween Stroll is every weekend through the end of October.

Learn more.

Harvest Festival

Saturday, Oct. 7 from 10 a.m. until dusk

Heritage Park in Taylor

This free fall fest includes food, live music, children's activities, hayrides, pumpkin painting, and more seasonal fun.

Michigan Taco Fiesta

Friday, Oct. 6 through Sunday, Oct. 8

Lakeside Mall in Sterling Heights

Try a variety of tacos, enjoy live entertainment, and sip margaritas at Taco Fiesta.

Tickets are $5 now and $10 at the door.

Get tickets.

Nightmare on Auburn

Saturday, Oct. 7 from noon to 8 p.m.

Downtown Utica

Auburn Road will be blocked off for this fall festival featuring cider and donuts, trick or treating, crafts, a zombie walk, and more.

Entry is free.

Learn more.

Wicked Pickin

Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct. 9

Monroe County Fairgrounds

More than 200 vendors will be selling home decor, vintage items, candles, homemade items, and more will be at this shopping event.

There will also be live music, food trucks, pony rides, face paint, and other fun.

Entry is $6.

Learn more.

Watch FOX 2 News Live