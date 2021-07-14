The Detroit Health Department is holding six vaccine sessions at three district schools for anyone ages 12 and older.

Partnering with Detroit Public Schools Community District, the health department will be administering first dose shots from the Pfizer vaccine at Renaissance High School, East English Village High School, and Munger Middle School for the next few weeks.

Second dose shots will be administered in August.

The "School Hubs" events are part of a larger outreach initiative by the city to vaccinate its citizens - which has proven one of the most difficult populations to reach as vaccines have become more available.

"We want everyone to feel confident about returning to school this fall, so they can fully participate in sports and all the extracurricular activities that are an important part of getting an education. I want everyone to stay safe and healthy, and these vaccines are the most important tool we have in fighting COVID-19," said Chief Public Health Officer Denise Fair.

The "School Hubs" vaccination events will take place from 10 AM – 2 PM as follows:

Renaissance High School, 6565 West Outer Drive Mondays: 7/19; 7/26 – First doses PfizerMondays: 8/2; 8/9; 8/16 – Second doses Pfizer

Mondays: 7/19; 7/26 – First doses PfizerMondays: 8/2; 8/9; 8/16 – Second doses Pfizer

East English Village High School, 5020 Cadieux Wednesdays: 7/14; 7/21; 7/28 – First doses Pfizer Wednesdays: 8/4; 8/11; 8/18 – Second doses Pfizer

Wednesdays: 7/14; 7/21; 7/28 – First doses Pfizer

Wednesdays: 8/4; 8/11; 8/18 – Second doses Pfizer

Munger Middle School, 5525 Martin St. Thursdays: 7/15; 7/22; 7/29 – First doses Pfizer Thursdays: 8/5; 8/12; 8/19 – Second doses Pfizer

Thursdays: 7/15; 7/22; 7/29 – First doses Pfizer

Thursdays: 8/5; 8/12; 8/19 – Second doses Pfizer

The rate of new vaccinations in the state has slowed to a crawl. Currently, only 62.4% of the state's population has gotten the shot - which represents little movement in the past several weeks.

Advertisement

Detroit has almost covered 40% of its population - administering 217,150 shots since they became available.