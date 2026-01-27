Detroit hit with 51 water main breaks from bitter cold with 'all hands on deck' response

Plunging temperatures and unrelenting winter weather led to more than 50 water main breaks in the City of Detroit recently.

The backstory:

There have been 51 breaks with nine currently being worked on according to Gary Brown, the director of Detroit Water and Sewerage on Tuesday at press conference calling it "all hands on deck."

Brown said that in extreme temperatures - whether warm or cold, additional strain is put on water mains - causing breaks.

Complicating matters is there have been 12 fire hydrants across the city hit by drivers recently.

"We are treating this with urgency," Mayor Mary Sheffield said. "Crews have been working around the clock in extremely challenging conditions to repair the water main breaks and make our street safe for our families and drivers in Detroit."

The largest break was a 54-inch water main near Denby High School on the east side, which was repaired early this afternoon, Brown said. He added that cleanup in the neighborhood was underway.

The order of importance, Brown said that first comes restoring water service to residents, followed by main repairs and cleanup to main roads followed by side streets.

Related: 'A total mess': Multiple Detroit blocks frozen after water main breaks flood streets

"Never drive over or walk through standing water," Brown said. "You can't always tell how deep it is."

Residents should report water main breaks by calling 313-267-8000 or using the Improve Detroit app on the phone - Brown added that don't just assume the City already knows of the problem.

Resident concerns:

For frozen or burst pipes - residents need to contact DWSD to request a temporary water shutoff, then contact a private plumber. Although the city provides water, it is the homeowner's responsibility for repairs.

Keep your thermostat at 55 and higher and turn your inlet and outlet valves near the meter every six months as a precaution.

For pipes that run along the exterior walls, in extreme cold keep the faucets open and dripping to keep the water moving.

Brown said the city is prepared for more breaks, which are inevitable and that they can usually fix about 20 a day.

More coverage: Detroit handling dozens of water main breaks amid frigid stretch

"The city is 139 square miles, we have to mobilize city-wide," he said. "The sheer fact we have these temperatures for the next 7-10 days, it makes it somewhat challenging.

"There's not a concern - we have the capacity (to fix more). The one from this morning has already been fixed. We have a plan for more."