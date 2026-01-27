'A total mess': Multiple Detroit blocks frozen after water main breaks flood streets

The Brief Several streets on Detroit's east side are flooded and frozen over Tuesday morning due to water main breaks. The water and ice have led to stuck vehicles and people unable to leave their blocks.



Multiple streets in Detroit are icy messes after water main breaks flooded the roads and quickly froze.

Dipping temperatures and aging infrastructure are to blame for what many Detroit residents will be waking up to on Tuesday.

What we know:

People on Lang near Britain, not far from Morang, have reportedly been complaining about the water main break since Monday, and 911 dispatchers have fielded calls about vehicles stuck in the ice and water.

"A total mess. A lot of snow and slush and just water," one man said. "I can't even back my car out."

Lang Street

A tow truck was seen removing a stuck vehicle, while another person drove on lawns to get out of their driveway. This flooding appears to span several blocks beyond the initially hit area.

Another water main break flooded about ⅔ of Bringard near Barlow, which is south of Eight Mile before freezing.

Bringard

A Detroit police cruiser appeared to be stuck in the slush from that break.

Also on the east side, a water main break with less severe flooding was reported on Dequindre near State Fair.

Dequindre

What's next:

Gary Brown, the director of the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department, said he is aware of what happened. Brown, who spoke to FOX 2 at the Lang Street water main break, said crews would be headed out to fix it shortly.

He noted that temperatures and shifting ground have led to dozens of main breaks around the city.