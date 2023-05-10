Detroit home where Aretha Franklin grew up for sale

You could live in the house where Aretha Franklin lived when she was a child.

The home at 7415 La Salle Blvd. near W. Grand Boulevard is on the market for $379,900.

"Craftmanship, craftsmanship," realtor Brittany Randall said. "You're looking at 1916, this home was built. This home is absolutely amazing and nothing less than a star should be here."

The 6,000-square-foot home was owned by Aretha's father, Rev. CL Franklin, and Aretha grew up in the house.