Detroit homeowner shares video of armed men at his door, says police took 30 minutes to respond

A Detroit man is sharing video after a scary encounter at his home Monday night.

The man says he has video of armed men attempting to get into his home on Coyle Street - and that Detroit police took nearly 30 minutes to respond to his call and weren't interested in looking at his surveillance video.

"I got footage of the people and they didn't even wanna look at the footage," the man - who wishes to remain anonymous - told FOX 2. "That means you're not going to look for them."

This 29-year-old father says this happened around 10:30 p.m. Monday. He was inside with his three young children and his mother when he heard someone banging on his door.

"They knocked, knocked, knocked, knocked. We didn't answer."

The man says his dogs started barking and the men continued to pound on his door. In the video, one man is seen knocking with his bare hand then covering it up.

"At that point, I still didn't look at the cameras - I opened my door."

He says he opened the door, unarmed, and that one of his dogs ran out and he noticed the three men were still hanging around. He says one of them yelled something he couldn't make out.

"All I know I heard was, 'money.' 'Can you help me out?' I'm like no. At that point I noticed the other assailant had the pistol on his hip."

The man says he immediately called Detroit police - but that it took them nearly 25 minutes to get there and, as mentioned, says the officers weren't interested in looking at his video.

The young man says he doesn't recognize any of the men and doesn't understand why he was, seemingly, targeted.

"Maybe they're watching us right now. I'm not going to be able to sleep," he said. "That's the worst feeling you could ever have, when your baby's in your house. What if they would've got up in my house?"

Detroit police say they're looking into the case and the response from officers, though they say they may have been tied up on other calls at the time.

Meanwhile, this Detroiter is now hoping someone recognizes the men in this video. He wants to leave the city he's called his home for 29 years.

"Speak the [expletive] up. Because what if it was your family?" he said. "You could be next."

"I go to work, I come home, I take care of my family," he added. "It's sad we've got to live like this in Detroit."