Detroit homeowner shoots and kills armed intruder

Detroit Police said a homeowner with a CPL shot and killed an armed man who entered his home Monday evening.

According to police, the shooting happened around 7 p.m. at a home on Fenton, just west of Telegraph between McNichols and 7 Mile.

Detroit Police said a suspect entered the home with a long gun without permission. Once inside, he confronted an occupant inside and pointed his gun at the man inside.

At some point, the resident pulled his handgun and shot the man multiple times. The 22-year-old man died at the scene.

Officers recovered both guns and the homeowner, who is a CPL holder, was detained for questioning.

The circumstances are still being investigated and anyone with information is asked to please call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.