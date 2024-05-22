Under a new rule approved by the Detroit City Council this week, hotels and other businesses that lodge guests within the city will be required to advertise resources for victims of human trafficking.

The ordinance passed unanimously on Tuesday. It was first introduced by Councilwoman Angela Whitfield-Calloway in March with the help of the human trafficking task force, which she leads.

The signage that business-oriented lodging would need to display would need to be a placard that's approved by the Human Rights Department and posted in the lobby and "other high traffic areas of the establishment."

The information would include a toll-free number to the National Human Trafficking Resource Center or contact info for relevant law enforcement.

Businesses include motels, inns, hostels, lodges, hotels, and bed and breakfasts.

Concerns over human trafficking rise during large events hosted by cities. When the NFL Draft came to Detroit, law enforcement busted at least two operations, finding victims in Canton and Romulus.

If you or someone you know is a victim of human trafficking, you can always contact The National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or text HELP to BEFREE (233733).

To report any suspected human trafficking to Michigan State Police, call 888-373-7888.

