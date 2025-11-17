Detroit house explosion cause confirmed by DTE Energy

The Brief A massive house explosion occurred last Thursday in the area of Forrer Street and St. Martins. The house had been being worked on and nobody was living there at the time. DTE Energy confirmed the cause was a gas leak.



The cause of a Detroit house explosion on Forrer Street from last week has been confirmed by DTE Energy Monday.

The backstory:

A gas leak was found to be the source of the blast which took place last Thursday, according to DTE.

The house was being worked on with nobody inside that day, and there were no reported injuries.

Neighbors claimed DTE workers were out at the house earlier on Thursday before the explosion.

"DTE Gas was on site at the home on Forrer St. in Detroit (Thursday) morning to start natural gas service," said a statement from DTE last week. "An initial investigation at the scene has confirmed that all DTE equipment was in proper, safe working order."

Residents in the neighborhood said the explosion was so strong that it shook their homes in the area of Forrer and St. Martins.

DTE was at the house earlier today and restored gas service. It remained vacant the past couple years and was being worked on.

As part of its investigation, DTE dug up the gas line to determine the source of the explosion.

Anyone who smells or suspects a natural gas leak to call 9-1-1 and then DTE’s leak hotline at 800-947-5000.

DTE will help determine if a leak is present, identify the corrective action for the owner to take, and if necessary, shut off service as a safety precaution. Learn more at dteenergy.com/gassafety .