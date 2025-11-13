Video: House explosion on city's west side scatters debris across neighborhood

The Brief A house exploded on Detroit's west side Thursday. The incident happened on Forrer Street near St. Martins. Neighbors said they believed nobody was living inside at the time.



A house explosion on Detroit's west side has left a pile of rubble where a home once stood Thursday afternoon.

The backstory:

SkyFOX is over the scene in the 19400 block of Forrer Street. It is unclear if there are any injuries, first responders are surveying the scene. Watch the video player above to view the aftermath.

Residents in the neighborhood said the explosion was so strong that it shook their homes in the area of Forrer and St. Martins.

Neighbor April Jones said that nobody lives in the house.

"I was asleep and I heard a boom, and it woke me out of my sleep," she said. "I ran to the door and I seen that. He said that DTE came out at 11 o'clock and after that, it blew up.

"I'm paranoid, I'm scared. I've never seen anything like that before."

Some witnesses who spoke to FOX 2 report that a gas smell was detected, but it is unclear at this point what caused the explosion.

What they're saying:

DTE Energy released a statement:

"At DTE Energy, safety is our top priority – for our customers, employees and communities. This afternoon, our team was called to an incident at a home in Detroit to help make the scene safe while local authorities investigate."

Stay with FOX 2 for more information on this developing story.