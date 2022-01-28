Detroit house fire hospitalizes two with burns and smoke inhalation

article

Two men including one who is elderly were hospitalized with smoke inhalation and burns following a house fire on Detroit's west side Friday morning.

Both victims, ages 73 and 40, were transported from the residence in the 18000 block of Shiawassee around 5 a.m. after a fire started.

Detroit fire crews responded to the house, where they found both men outside.

Both had burns to their hands while the elderly man had burns to his feet as well.

The Detroit Fire Department said it wanted to interview a third person believed to be living in the house before making a determination about the cause.

No other injuries were reported.