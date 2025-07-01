Detroit ICE raid of illegal migrant leads to arrest of protesters for interfering

The Brief An ICE raid in Detroit led to the arrest of a illegal immigrant from the Honduras on Monday. The arrest went down in the area of Joy Road and Livernois, although demonstrators were activated during the raid. Detroit police claim two activists interfered in the ICE arrests and took them into custody.



An ICE raid in Detroit was intercepted by activists and a federal vehicle was allegedly damaged during a protest Monday.

The backstory:

The incident, which took place near Livernois and Joy Road, is now under investigation by Detroit police.

Social justice organizer Tristan Taylor said the reaction is just the latest from those concerned in communities nationally at the raids.

"People all across the country have been responding to the kidnappings - because that's what they are - of individuals by ICE," he said.

In witness video courtesy of Detroit Will Breathe, arrests could be seen being made.

ICE officials say they were there to arrest an illegal migrant from Honduras - who had already been removed from the US twice.

Law enforcement said he had previously fled from ICE officers earlier the same morning.

Taylor said it was upsetting to neighbors for law enforcement to descend on the community with assault rifles.

Tensions ran high while activists from Detroit People’s Assembly witnessed what happened next.

"The federal agents got tired of waiting and busted down the door," said Nelson Garay, the Detroit People's Assembly.

Once outside, activists say the person was put in an unmarked vehicle which then tried to drive away.

"(They) escaped with the detainee through a grass field," Garay said.

That was when an independent demonstrator decided to move in.

"Hopped in his truck to try to cut off the ICE agents' trucks," Garay said. "He cut off the truck but there was no actual impact."

Detroit police were already at the scene because the federal agency requested they be there to keep the peace.

DPD is investigating after this demonstrator allegedly interfered with the federal investigation.

"As an organization, we don’t endorse hopping into your cars to try to cut off federal vehicles as they drive away," Garay said. "But at the same time, this is an expression of folks who are incredibly frustrated."

Detroit police took this demonstrator into custody and another person was also arrested for malicious destruction of property of a separate federal vehicle.

Police then used pepper spray after protesters entered the street and approached a scout car.

"We’re not endorsing any radical action as an organization, but at the same time if people decide to take on their own, we’re not here to condemn them either," Garay said.

ICE released a statement from a spokesperson that said:

"It is a crime to obstruct or otherwise interfere with an ICE arrest and anyone involved may be subject to prosecution under federal law."

As the police investigation continues these activists say they stop resisting.

"We as an organization and community will continue to resist the facist agenda of the Trump administration and their attempts to scapegoat immigrants."

The Source: Information from the Detroit police, ICE and interviews with Detroit activists contributed to this report.



