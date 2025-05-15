'Detroit is coming back': Census data shows population growth for 2nd year in a row

The Brief Estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau show that Detroit's 2024 population grew by almost 7,000 people last year. It is the second year in a row that the city's population has increased since the 1950s. Data released Thursday also included an increase in 2023's population estimate after the Census began factoring renovated homes into its population estimate calculations.



After seeing falling population numbers for decades, estimates from the United States Census Bureau show that Detroit's population climbed by nearly 7,000 people in 2024.

Mayor Mike Duggan discussed these numbers and praised the change during a press conference Thursday morning.

By the numbers:

According to the newest dataset released Thursday, the city had an estimated 645,705 residents last year, up from 638,914 in 2023. It's the second year in a row that the city has seen its population increase.

"We are moving in the right direction," Duggan said during a press conference.

In addition to releasing 2024 population estimates, the Census Bureau also upped 2023 population numbers after changing how estimates are calculated. The Census Bureau uses housing units to calculate its estimates. However, up until recently, Duggan said the Census would only look at new homes when calculating estimates, which failed to take into account the thousands of homes being renovated in the city.

Related article

"In older cities that are coming back, we've got 2,000 houses a year where families are moving in, and you're not counting them," Duggan said.

That changed after Detroit took legal action.

"With this week's release, the Census Bureau nationally, for the first time, is counting newly occupied, renovated houses in the city's population base," Duggan said.

The new estimates show that the population also increased by nearly 7,000 people between 2022 and 2023.

"There is no reason that this trend is not going to continue," the mayor said.

Big picture view:

Duggan said that growth was triple the growth of Grand Rapids, Michigan's next leading city in population growth. This is the first time since the 1950s that Detroit is leading the state in population growth.

Detroit's population growth doubled that of the state of Michigan in 2024.

These latest estimates also beat the national population growth averages, according to city officials. This includes surpassing Portland, Ore.'s population, both in 2023 and 2024, according to the revised numbers.

Related article

What they're saying:

City Council President Mary Sheffield thanked members of the community, police, churches, and others for what they have done to improve the city and help support the population trend.

"It is truly a good day in the city of Detroit," she said. "Detroit is coming back."

With this growing population, Sheffield said the city can now start competing with Chicago, Los Angeles, and Miami.

"I believe that Detroit is just as good, if not better," she said. "Let's continue this work because we know that Detroit is on the rise, and we have to continue to grow our population."