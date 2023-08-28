Detroit Jazz Festival announces expanded lineup and stages for Labor Day weekend

The Detroit Jazz Festival's updated lineup promises an even more spectacular experience for Labor Day weekend.

This year, audiences can expect larger performances, thanks to the expanded utilization of the JPMorgan Chase Main Stage at Cadillac Square, as well as the Carhartt Amphitheater Stage and the Absopure Waterfront Stage at Hart Plaza.

"The change this year allows for larger audiences and increased access to all of our artist performances," said Detroit Jazz Festival Foundation President and Artistic Director Chris Collins. "In addition, any cost savings realized will go toward maintaining and growing the incredible artist lineup at the Detroit Jazz Festival."

