Detroit jogger killed in hit-and-run, suspect in custody

The Detroit Police Department were expected to give an update on Friday after a jogger in Detroit was killed in a hit-and-run.

Detroit Police said a man was killed while jogging north on Woodward near McNichols Friday morning a little after 7:30. The driver, believed to be in a red or maroon sedan, hit the man and then kept driving.

FOX 2 has learned the driver was taken into custody later in the day on Friday. Detroit Police were expected to speak about the hit-and-run death during an update originally set for 2 p.m.

Detroit Police Commander Michael McGinnis said the victim was a man in his 70s. McGinnis also said the driver drove off from the scene but turned themselves in later in the morning.

McGinnis said the jogger may have been in the far right lane of Woodward Ave and believes the car was speeding. He said that was "absolutely a factor".

The driver has not been identified.