Detroit leaders ready to crackdown on restaurants not comply with Governor's orders

The City of Detroit said it will be ready to crackdown on bars and restaurants that are not complying with Governor Gretchen Whitmer's orders to maintain 50% capacity and enforce social distancing.

Mayor Mike Duggan announced on Thursday that the city would be putting an enhanced focus on checking to make sure bars and restaurants are in compliance.

"I'm not going to allow a handful of people who don't follow rules, potentially to shut down every other business in this town," Duggan said Thursday.

The crackdown was initiated after several bars and restaurants were found to not be following governor's orders as some were operating at more than 50% capacity and employees were seen without masks.

Police Chief James Craig said the city will be doing its part to avoid moving backward in the fight against the virus.

"We just want people to be safe. We're starting to see a slight uptick nationally and locally. And the last thing we want to see - is to go backwards," Craig said. "Our businesses, local and small businesses, certainly have endured a lot but certainly you can't put a price on someone's life."

Detroit police and the health department are planning to visit a few places and warn them that if they don't' comply, they will be shut down.

"We want to celebrate the businesses that are opening. We certainly don't want to be an enforcement arm. But if we come in and we give you a warning, take heed," Craig said.

Not every establishment is breaking the rules. At Bobcat Bonnies in Corktown, for example, the manager is making sure it's as clean as possible.

"I have a timer set and all of those servers and staff know to go and take sanitizer and wipe down anything a guest can touch," the manager said.

Other states are seeing spikes in COVID-19 cases shortly after reopening. Detroit, and Michigan overall, is also seeing a gradual uptick in cases.

"Let's not forget what recently happened in East Lansing. We right now know that because of an overcrowded condition that there are now 50 people that contracted COVID. We don't want to see that here in Detroit," Craig said.

Craig and Duggan say they would rather support and advise business owners with a friendly visit, at first but will be in court bright and early Monday morning if they see anyone violating the governor's orders.

