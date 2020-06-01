Detroit leaders won't let small outside group of agitators take over mostly peaceful protests

"We will bond together against people from the outside who try to do us damage," said Mayor Mike Duggan.

After several days of protesting in the streets of Detroit that at times turned violent, city leaders came together to let the public know they do not appreciate outside forces coming to the Motor City to cause problems.

"Sixty-five percent of the people that were arrested were not from the city of Detroit," Duggan said. "They were the suburbs; they were out-state.

"It was a very organized small number of people who were instigating violence, giving commands over the walkie-talkie, that orchestrated the confrontation outside police headquarters."

And those arrested were not there to join protesters upset over the killing of George Floyd by white Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

Some brought a destructive force to the protest leaving several officers injured.



"These were some of the items hurled in the direction of officers," said Detroit Police Chief James Craig, showing railroad spikes hidden in a granola bar box.



By the end of the third day of protesting, Detroit police arrested at least 110 people - many for curfew violations.



Officers used pepper spray and rubber bullets to help break up the crowds. Some protesters alleged three officers were aggressive.

Chief Craig says an investigation has been launched to look into the allegations.

"They have been removed from this detail until we conduct our investigation," Craig said. "We see what the video depicts - but not what lead up to the video."

As Detroit police prepare for what could be several nights of more protesting, an 8 p.m. curfew remains in place and city leaders now wonder after so many protesters descended on the city if all their efforts to fight the deadly coronavirus could unravel.