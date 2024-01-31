Detroit leaders work to help residents claim millions in tax credits

Today, Deputy Mayor Todd Bettison and a coalition of community partners announced this year’s push to encourage all Detroiters to access every dollar of federal and state tax credits by scheduling an appointment for no-cost expert tax preparation.

"Get ready, because your W-2s are coming, and we want you to file your taxes," Bettison said

According to the city, Detroit residents are leaving upwards of $80 million dollars in unclaimed tax credits on the table as a result of not properly filing on time. Which is why on Wednesday, the city announced a free initiative to help make the process easier and more efficient.

"When you talk about putting money back into Detroiters pockets, that’s my wheelhouse...it makes me really excited" said State Rep. Stephanie Young.

When Governor Whitmer signed the new state tax credit into law, that legislation effectively increased the Michigan Earned Income Tax Credit from 6 percent to 30 percent retroactively. As a result, more families are now getting money back.

"It’s not just where we are right now, but there’s an opportunity to look at last year’s tax season and see how this can impact your pocketbook" added Rep. Young.

Thanks to agencies like Accounting Aid Society, there’s no need to worry about the burden of cost when it comes to filing, which can often be a deterrent.

Priscilla Perkins, President & CEO, Accounting Aid Society said "They are IRS trained and certified, they are quality checked so you don’t have any concerns about getting a no-cost service."

For more information and to schedule an appointment, Detroiters can call 2-1-1 or go online to GetTheTaxFacts.org