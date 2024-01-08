Detroit Lions 2024 home and away opponents announced

The 2023 regular season may be over and there's still more football to play - including in Detroit when the Lions host the Los Angeles Rams in the Wildcard round.

But while next week will serve the fans the biggest portion of anticipation, there's always more to go around, and that includes next season's opponents.

For Detroit, they'll get two shots at each divisional opponent, as well as some appetizing match-ups around the rest of the NFL. Those games include another shot at the Cowboys and Seahawks, two of the five teams that beat Detroit this season.

They'll also have to travel to San Francisco as well as host the Rams again.

Lions home games:

Chicago Bears

Green Bay Packers

Minnesota Vikings

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Los Angeles Rams

Seattle Seahawks

Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans

Buffalo Bills

Lions away games

Chicago Bears

Green Bay Packers

Minnesota Vikings

Dallas Cowboys

Arizona Cardinals

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

San Francisco 49ers