Detroit Lions dismiss Quintez Cephus and C.J. Moore for betting on NFL games; two others also suspended

Four Detroit Lions players have been suspended for violating the NFL's sports gambling policy, the team confirmed with FOX 2 Detroit Friday.

Wide Receiver Quintez Cephus and Safety C.J. Moore have been suspended indefinitely by the league and were released by the Lions for placing bets on NFL games.

Wide Receivers Jameson Williams and Stanley Berryhill were suspended six games for other gambling policy violations, a press release from the team said. The two players placed bets from an NFL facility on non-NFL games, it read.

According to the release, the suspensions follow an investigation by the NFL.

"These players exhibited decision making that is not consistent with our organizational values and violates league rules," said Lions' General Manager Brad Holmes. "We have made the decision to part ways with Quintez and C.J. immediately.

"We are disappointed by the decision making demonstrated by Stanley and Jameson and will work with both players to ensure they understand the severity of these violations and have clarity on the league rules moving forward," added Holmes.

The team also confirmed that it learned last month that four other members of the organization were also found in violation of the league's gambling policy.

Cephus was drafted by the Lions in the 2020 NFL Draft while Moore signed with the team in 2019 before leaving for the Houston Texans. He was re-signed last season.

Both will be able to apply for reinstatement in the NFL after a year.

Williams was selected by the Lions in the first round of last season's draft while Berryhill signed with Detroit last October.

Both Williams and Berryhill can take part in the team's offseason program and play during preseason. However, once the season starts, they will not be allowed into the team facility until given approval by the league.

They can apply to rejoin the team midway through their suspensions.

Players gambling on NFL games has happened in the past, most recently involving Atlanta Falcons Receiver Calvin Ridley, who was suspended after being caught betting on NFL contests during the 2021 season.

It is against league policy for NFL personnel to wager on games.

Prior to Ridley, there had been four other cases of players sitting out a season for gambling-related reasons.

Many were predicting the Detroit Lions would make a run for the NFC North crown, which the team hasn't won in decades. In addition to making moves in the off-season, the Lions ended the previous season on a high note after just missing the playoffs and coming away with a positive record.

Williams was part of a receiver corps that was expected to make waves next season. The Lions also confirmed Williams had participated in the team's voluntary offseason workouts this week.

DETROIT - OCTOBER 12: Detroit Lions logo at mid-field at Ford Field, home of the Detroit Lions football team in Detroit, Michigan on October 12, 2017. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images) Expand

The former breakout star from the University of Alabama sat out much of the previous season to allow for an ACL tear to heal. He scored a touchdown during his first and only catch last season when the team hosted the Minnesota Vikings.

The 2023 NFL draft begins April 27.