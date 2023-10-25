Grand Circus Park will be the place to be for all Lions fans before Detroit plays the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday.

The city is hosting a tailgate event in the park from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Oct. 30 that will include food trucks, beer tents, and games. There will also be photo opportunities available next to block signs celebrating the team and the city.

The tailgate is expected to draw 15,000 people, a city document outlining operations for the event said.

The park itself has gardens, seating, and a dog park.

Hosted by the Downtown Detroit Partnership, there will also be police on scene to make sure things run smoothly.

No tickets will be required, but the NFL's bag policy will be in effect.