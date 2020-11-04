Detroit Lions place Matthew Stafford on the Reserve/COVID-19 list

Quarterback Matthew Stafford has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list for the second time, the Lions announced Wednesday.

This means Stafford either tested positive for COVID-19 or or has been quarantined after being in close contact with an infected person or persons. If a player falls into either category, their team is required to place the player on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Teams may not disclose further details on the player's medical status unless referring to his active status on the roster.

Stafford was placed on the list previously this year in preseason.