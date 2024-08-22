Detroit Lions to the Super Bowl? Sports Illustrated thinks so

Could the Detroit Lions win the Super Bowl? Sports Illustrated certainly thinks so.

Or, at least make their first appearance.

After coming so close last year before blowing a halftime lead to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game, the upcoming season will be tough to overcome. But in the eyes of some, 2024-25 could finally be the year coach Dan Campbell leads the beleaguered franchise to a game they've never played in before.

"They’re ready to grab the wheel from Campbell and drive this franchise straight to New Orleans in February, to the Lions’ first Super Bowl," Sports Illustrated wrote in this month's cover story.

The Lions are also betting on post season success this year after extending massive contracts to Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Penei Sewell in the offseason.

Meanwhile, they also filled in some gaps in their defense, including trading up to get cornerback Terrion Arnold in the first round of the draft earlier this year.

Detroit kicks off the regular season against their wildcard opponent from the last playoffs and former Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford. It will be a momentous beginning of football with the lions hosting the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday Night football.

They also have one more preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Tap here to learn how to watch.