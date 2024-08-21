Detroit Lions vs Pittsburgh Steelers: How to watch preseason finale for free!

article

The Lions have one more preseason game before the new season - and kick off for the first time at Ford Field.

On Saturday the Lions host the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1 p.m. with it being the last chance for those on the roster bubble to state their case for a permanent spot.

While many of the starters are likely to be on the sideline, there are position battles to keep an eye on, including at quarterback. Nate Sudfeld and Hendon Hooker are both vying for the role backing up Jared Goff - but recently there have been hints the team might keep all three.

At running back Sione Vaki - who played mostly safety in college and dabbled on offense, is being used at tailback. The fourth round rookie has shown flashes but is looking to prove his worth beyond just special teams.

Other spots all eyes will be on include the reconstructed defensive backfield and whether former UFL star Jake Bates can continue to impress at kicker.

Bates became a star with the Michigan Panthers and has impressed - including hitting the winning field goal against the Chiefs in the second preseason game.

What time is the Lions game?

FOX 2's coverage of the Lions against the Steelers starts with Gameday Live at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET from Ford Field.

After the game, be sure to hang around for the postgame show as Dan Miller and Jennifer Hammond talk about every moment that mattered in the preseason opener.



