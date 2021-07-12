If Detroit Lions have it their way, no seat will go unfilled at their first home game of the 2021-22 football season.

At least no restriction will stand in their way. The Lions will return to full capacity for their home football games this year.

The team's first game in Detroit will be against the San Francisco 49ers on Sept. 12.

Professional sports competitions are now counting themselves among the industries returning to normal after shutting down during the pandemic. The Lions played games in front of largely empty crowds during the last season as the stadium was not open to the public.

Instead, cardboard cutouts took the place of fans in a show of support for the Honolulu blue-sporting team.

"We have long awaited the moment where we can officially declare we will have 65,000 fans at Ford Field this fall," said Detroit Lions Team President and CEO Rod Wood. "We’ve worked diligently with the NFL, as well looked to federal, state, and local guidelines to monitor what’s best for our team, staff, and fans. We’re thrilled to be at this point and to welcome One Pride back into the stadium. I can’t say it enough, it hasn’t been the same without them."

The team said its reopening was made after several considerations, including the vaccination rate in Michigan. In a release sent Monday, the team said it would not require vaccination proof or face coverings. However, unvaccinated guests are encouraged to wear masks.

Tickets go on sale July 28, beginning at 10 a.m. Tickets can only be used digitally, meaning people will need to purchase the tickets online and use their phones to gain entry to games.

Here's is the team's home schedule for the upcoming season:

Sept. 9, 2021 - San Francisco 49ers

Sept. 26, 2021 - Baltimore Ravens

Oct. 17, 2021 - Cincinnati Bengals

Oct. 31, 2021 - Philadelphia Eagles

Nov. 25, 2021 - Chicago Bears

Dec. 5, 2021 - Minnesota Vikings

Dec. 19, 2021 - Arizona Cardinals

Jan. 9, 2021 - Greenbay Packers

Advertisement

Learn more about where to buy tickets here.