The Detroit Lions will play the San Francisco 49ers in their week one match-up

The Detroit Lions will get to test out their new quarterback under the direction of their new coach in their Week 1 match-up against San Francisco.

The 1 p.m. matchup will air exclusively on FOX 2 in what will be a new era for football in Detroit.

The Lions ended in last place in the NFC North division, earning a 5-11 record. The 49ers didn't fare much better in the NFC West when they rounded out the 2020 season at 6-10.

Fresh off a major transformation on the line as well as at the quarterback position, the team may be in a rebuilding year but it has the drippings to be an exciting one.

This will be the first year the Lions play without Matthew Stafford, who was traded to the Los Angeles Rams for Jared Goff.

Additionally, the Lions will have some key players back from injury on their defense in both the secondary and upfront.

However, with the release of Kerryon Johnson, the rushing attack will be put on the back of D'Andre Swift who held his own in his rookie season last year.