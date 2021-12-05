Detroit Lions win on last-second touchdown, beat Minnesota Vikings 29-27

article

It took a final drive with no less than a touchdown needed for Detroit to win their first game of the NFL season.

Ending the league's longest winless streak, the Lions topped the Minnesota Vikings 29-27 after needing a come-from-behind drive after blowing a double-digit lead.

After jumping to a 20-6 lead at halftime, it looked like Dan Campbell would earn his first victory as the Lions' head coach.

But Kirk Cousins almost took that away after giving the Vikings a 27-23 lead late in the 4th quarter.

With only 1:50 remaining, Jared Goff drove the length of the field and tossed a 9-yard pass to rookie Amon-Ra St Brown for a touchdown and the lead as time expired.