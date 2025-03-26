Detroit man accused of killing father by punching him in head

article

A Detroit man is accused of punching his father in the head numerous times over the weekend, killing him.

Lamer Manassa Jr., 23, is now charged with manslaughter for killing 53-year-old Lamer Manassa Sr. on Saturday.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, the younger man was living with his father in the 5700 block of University Place when they got into an argument just before 7:30 p.m. During that argument, the younger Manassa allegedly punched his father in the head multiple times.

He was arrested and given a $500,000 cash/surety bond.