Detroit man accused of killing girlfriend, shooting their 3-year-old son

A man is accused of killing his girlfriend and shooting the couple's young son last week in Detroit.

Virgil Dan Brown, 22, is now charged with first-degree murder, assault with intent to murder, second-degree child abuse, carrying a concealed weapon, and three counts of felony firearm after the murder of 19-year-old Jevon Miller.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Brown shot Miller in the head and shot their son in the neck early May 30 at a home on Whitcomb near Tireman. Authorities said the couple was living together at the time, and the shooting happened during an argument.

Miller was pronounced dead at the scene, and the boy remains hospitalized.

After the shooting, Brown turned himself in to Detroit police. He was denied bond.