Detroit man accused of killing teen at playground over the summer

article

The Brief A man is accused of killing a teen at a Detroit park in August. The 16-year-old victim was found with a gunshot wound to the head. Terrell Youngblood was arrested last week in connection with the murder.



Months after a teen was shot and killed at a Detroit playground, a man is in custody and facing charges.

Terrell Epel Youngblood, 21, was charged this week with second-degree murder, felony firearm, and carrying a concealed weapon.

The backstory:

Police were called to the Butzel playground just before 8:15 p.m. on reports of a shooting. When first responders arrived, they found a 16-year-old boy suffering a gunshot wound to the head.

The boy was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Related article

"These shootings are so profoundly violent and senseless. A 16-year-old boy is dead, leaving his family with an unspeakable loss as a result of the alleged actions of a 21-year-old man. It is the definition of a tragedy," Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said.

Youngblood is accused of shooting at the victim multiple times before fleeing. An investigation led to his arrest on Friday.

"No parent should have to bury their child," said Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison. "This cowardly act of violence was just heartless and senseless. It makes no sense whatsoever. I want to thank my officers for their relentless efforts in holding this person responsible and accountable. I want the family to know my thoughts and prayers are with you."

What's next:

Youngblood was remanded to the Wayne County Jail.

He is due back in court Nov. 10 for a probable cause conference and again Nov, 17 for a preliminary examination.