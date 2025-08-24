16-year-old found fatally shot at Detroit playground

article

A 16-year-old boy was found unresponsive Saturday night with a gunshot wound to the head at Detroit’s Butzel playground, police said.

What we know:

The discovery was made around 8:15 p.m. in the 14800 block of Monte Vista Street, according to authorities.

The teen was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries, police said.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

No arrests have been made.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 1-800-SPEAKUP or the Detroit Police Homicide Department at 313-596-2260.