16-year-old found fatally shot at Detroit playground
article
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 16-year-old boy was found unresponsive Saturday night with a gunshot wound to the head at Detroit’s Butzel playground, police said.
What we know:
The discovery was made around 8:15 p.m. in the 14800 block of Monte Vista Street, according to authorities.
The teen was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries, police said.
Homicide detectives are investigating.
No arrests have been made.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 1-800-SPEAKUP or the Detroit Police Homicide Department at 313-596-2260.
The Source: Information came from the Detroit Police Department.