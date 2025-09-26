Detroit man accused of shooting teen with autism re-charged after case dismissed

article

Months after a Detroit judge dismissed charges against a man accused of shooting a teen with autism, citing a lack of evidence, the same charges have been filed against the suspect.

After hearing from witnesses in May, including victim Claude Woosck, 18, 36th District Court Judge Ronald Giles ruled that there wasn't enough evidence for the case against Robert Pugh to move forward.

However, Giles' decision was made without prejudice, meaning that prosecutors could bring charges against Pugh again at a later date. Earlier this month, they did, re-charging Pugh with the same crimes he was originally charged with: assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, carrying a weapon with unlawful intent, and three counts of felony firearm.

The backstory:

Pugh is accused of shooting Woosck in the area of Lenox Street and E. Warren Avenue on April 9. Prosecutors alleged that Woosck was lost and was confronted by Pugh after taking a photo of an address to send his sister. However, Woosck's testimony included conflicting details.

After the shooting, his sister, Violet Woosck, said her brother had called her because an Uber had dropped him off in the wrong neighborhood, and he was lost and confused. She said she told her brother to take a photo of a nearby address. This is what she said allegedly led to Pugh allegedly coming outside, frisking her brother, and shooting him in the back as he ran away.

While on the stand during Pugh's preliminary examination in May, Woosck told a different story. He testified that he was walking toward Warren when an unknown person shot him in the back twice. Video from a nearby liquor store showed a person running.

Before dismissing the case, the judge noted that no one saw the shooter, and pointed out that the victim said no one touched him or talked to him.

Dig deeper:

Woosck's autism diagnosis was not part of the court hearing. When the prosecution questioned Woosck about any disabilities, the judge shut down the question, saying that it was not relevant, and he was not informed about any health conditions prior to court.

The prosecution argued that the autism diagnosis was important because it could impact the victim's ability to recall what happened.

"I should've been asked to make an assessment on that before he started talking," Giles said at the time.

What's next:

Pugh is due in court Sept. 26 for a preliminary examination on the re-filed charges.