Victim run over, killed during violent random attack at Detroit gas station

The Brief A victim was assaulted and run over outside a Detroit gas station early Tuesday. Police said the victim came out of the gas station on Joy to find a person sitting in his vehicle. That suspect allegedly beat the victim before running him over. The suspect was caught a short time later in the victim's vehicle.



A victim is dead after a suspect beat him and ran him over with his own vehicle outside a Detroit gas station early Tuesday.

Police were called to a Sunoco on Joy Road near Greenfield around 4:30 a.m. after a victim was assaulted and run over multiple times.

What we know:

According to police, the victim went inside the convenience store at the gas station. When he came out, a person was seated inside his parked Jeep. Police said that person got out of the victim's vehicle and started assaulting him.

"Our victim was viciously assaulted here at this gas station," said Detroit Police Capt. Marcus Thirkill.

Once the victim was severely injured, the suspect allegedly got back into the Jeep and ran the victim over numerous times before fleeing the scene.

The victim's vehicle was spotted not far from the scene, and the suspect was taken into custody following a short pursuit.

What we don't know:

The motive for the crime is unknown, but police said the attack appeared to be random.