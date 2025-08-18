Detroit man admits to robbing two delivery drivers at gunpoint

The Brief A Detroit man is facing federal charges for allegedly robbing two different delivery drivers at gunpoint in August. Deron Finkley is accused of stealing a car, money, and food from a pizza driver, and then two days later, robbing a DoorDash driver, hitting her with a gun. When arrested, police found a handgun with a "Glock switch," and Finkley reportedly confessed to both robberies, though he denied hitting the second victim with the gun.



A Detroit man is facing federal charges after he was arrested in the city following the armed robbery of two different delivery drivers.

Deron Finkley is charged with two counts of robbery after he was arrested on Aug. 4.

What they're saying:

According to the indictment filed in federal court, Finkley's first robbery happened on Aug. 1 just after midnight.

The victim, a Papa's Pizza driver, was sent to deliver a pizza to a home near Telegraph and Schoolcraft. However, when he got to the home nobody answered. A Short time later, he was called by a different phone and was told to meet in the backyard of the home.

After the phone call, the victim said a man police say in Finley ran up to him carrying a gun equipped with a green laser. He demanded the driver get out of his 1995 Ford Taurus and give him all of his money.

Police said Finley then drove off in the victim's car, taking several pizzas and the man's cell phone.

Just two days later, a female DoorDash driver was delivering pizza and chicken in the same area. When she arrived, police said two Black men approached her and told her to "get the **** out of the car."

One of the men was carrying a large gun, police said, and ordered her out of the car before hitting her in the face with the gun.

The woman complied and the men then stole two pizzas and three boxes of chicken from her car before walking away.

The next day, Finkley was arrested in Detroit for carrying a concealed weapon. Police said the gun did not have a serial number and was equipped with an extended magazine and a Glock switch, which turns the gun into a fully automatic weapon.

After being arrested and read his rights, police said Finkley admitted to both robberies.

In both robberies, he admitted to ordering the food and then robbing both drivers.

However, he denied hitting the woman with a gun. He said he ‘accidentally’ hit her in the face with a pizza box. The woman had a black eye and said she lost consciousness.

Finkley is charged with federal crimes for robbing the two delivery drivers because the companies operate across state lines.

Each conviction on the charge of Hobbs Act Robbery can lead to up to 20 years in prison.