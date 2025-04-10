Detroit man alleges excessive force after arrest caught on video

The Brief A Detroit man's arrest that was caught on video spread on social media this week after he argued officers used excessive force Darrell Dawson Jr. was with his friends at early Monday morning at a gas station when police attempted to detain him for allegedly carrying a concealed weapon Police argue he resisted arrest during the incident, leading to them wrestling him to the ground and cuffing him



A Detroit man contends he was only asking questions when police arrested him, arguing the officers used excessive force during the incident.

But police say Darrell Dawson Jr. actively resisted them while they tried detaining him for a carrying concealed weapon investigation.

Big picture view:

A Detroit man is arguing excessive force played a factor during an arrest at a gas station earlier this week.

Video from his friends caught the moment he was wrestled to the ground and cuffed, which took place at around 3 a.m. last Monday. Darrell Dawson Jr. had pulled into a gas station on McNichols near Greenfield to get snacks when things took a turn.

He had gone to a vehicle to retrieve one of his friend's bags and after turning back to head into the store, he felt someone grab him.

"I'm mentally disturbed, I’m in pain. I have a lot of trauma," he said.

He said police grabbed him and then slammed him into the car. He then said he started asking questions, which led to more escalation.

"'Why am I being detained? What’s happening?'" he asked. "Y’all don’t have permission to search anything. I'm like ‘what crime has been committed?'"

Dig deeper:

Video taken by Dawson's friends shows police wrestling with him against the vehicle before taking him to the ground.

At one point while on the ground, Dawson tells police that his father is a detective with police.

After the cameras turned off, he received medical treatment before being taken into custody. The reason he was given?

"Assaulting a police officer and they tried to charge me with CCW - carrying a concealed weapon," he said, despite not having a weapon on him.

What they're saying:

Detroit police dispute Dawson saying he was only asking questions.

In a statement, they said officers were conducting patrol when they observed a fight between multiple people. During the investigation, they "initiated a concealed carry weapon (CCW) investigation."

"When officers attempted to detain the individual for further investigation, the individual actively resisted arrest," the statement continued. "Despite multiple verbal commands, the individual failed to comply. Additional units responded to assist in safely taking the individual into custody."

The investigation remains under review.