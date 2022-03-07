Detroit man arrested for crashing car intentionally into Macomb County Administration Building

article

A 28-year-old Detroit man was arrested for crashing into the Macomb County Administration Building's front entrance - and repeatedly ramming it.

Nicholas Thompson allegedly crashed his black Honda vehicle intentionally through the front entrance, and continued to do it "multiple times" according to investigators.

At 7:15 p.m. last Saturday, sheriff's deputies responded to the building at 1 S. Main Street in Mount Clemens after receiving 911 calls. That section of the building was unoccupied at the time the car was ramming the front of the building.

Thompson was seen entering the lobby and said he was responsible. He was taken into custody and a handgun registered to him was taken by police.



"Thompson made statements regarding his intentional act to cause damage to the Administration Building," said the Macomb County Sheriff's Office in a release. "Thompson, along with his vehicle matched the description given by witnesses.

"Thompson’s Honda was located on the south side of the Macomb County Jail in an open field and had crashed into a commercial size generator."

Thompson was arraigned Monday in court and charged with two felony malicious destruction of a building and of a fire or police property.

Thompson was given a $500,000 10 percent cash surety bond and is scheduled to return to court for a preliminary cause conference on March 14.

