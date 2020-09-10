Detroit man arrested in New York for July hit-and-run that killed motorcyclist

article

A Detroit man was arrested in New York City on Wednesday after Michigan State Police said he killed a motorcyclist on I-75 in mid-July.

Valerian Kobaidze, 32, was arrested by the New York City Sheriff on Wednesday and has since been returned to Michigan on operating charges related to the death of Zachary Burk on July 14.

According to police, Burk was riding his motorcycle on I-75 near 7 Mile around 1 a.m. when he was hit by a Dodge Challenger and then thrown from this bike. He died from his injuries

Police say the Challenger later crashed into the embankment and two men were seen running away from that area.

One of those men, now identified by police as Kobaidze, ran to New York while police investigated and reviewed the case, according to MSP.

Kobaidze is charged with operating while intoxicated causing death, failure to stop at an accident when at fault, and reckless driving.

He's currently being held on a $1 million cash bond and is being held in the Wayne County Jail.