Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run crash overnight on I-75 in Detroit

article

Michigan State Police are searching for a driver involved in a deadly accident with a motorcycle rider overnight.

It happened on southbound I-75 and Seven Mile in Detroit shortly after 1 a.m.

MSP says that a person driving a Dodge Challenger hit a motorcycle, killing the rider. The rider was thrown from the vehicle.

Police say the Challenger later crashed into the embankment and two men were seen running away from that area.

MSP says the driver of the Challenger was traveling at a very high rate of speed when the motorcycle was hit. Right now police have no one in custody.

Police have not yet given the identity of the victim.

Advertisement

The area of I-75 was closed for several hours for the investigation but has since reopened.