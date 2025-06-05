Detroit man arrested for shooting gun from Lamborghini on Ford Road to celebrate wedding

The Brief A Detroit man was arrested after shooting a gun from a Lamborghini. The car was rented and it happened during a wedding celebration Sunday. Dearborn police said the suspect is out on bond.



A passenger inside a purple Lamborghini Huracán was caught on camera firing gunshots out the window Sunday in Dearborn.

The backstory:

The shooting took place on Ford Road near Evergreen, which was recorded by a witness, and another driver's dashcam.

A Detroit man, Hasan Rabat of Detroit, was arrested given a citation for a reckless discharge. Rabat is a CPL holder and the shooting was celebratory in connection to a local wedding.

Dispatch: "911 was your emergency?"

Caller: I’m on Ford Road. This guy is shooting guns in the middle of Ford Road."

"There’s this habit of people renting vehicles and celebrating on their way to weddings," said Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin. "They stop and block traffic and fire a gun out of the window in celebration."

Responding officers tracked the vehicle down.

"We tracked the vehicle at a local hall where they were celebrating the wedding and impounded the vehicle," Shahin said.

Rabat who was related to the wedding party, is currently out on bond.

"We issued them a citation for a reckless discharge," Shahin said.

Police say it is not just wedding parties they’re concerned about.

"I would encourage parents as well - don’t rent these cars for your kids for graduation because nothing good is going to come out of it," the chief said.

Shahin is now using social media to spread his message about renting high-end vehicles and committing crimes.

"This Lamborghini was impounded because it was driving recklessly and people were shooting out of the windows," Shahin said in a social media post. "If you rent cars and drive recklessly anytime in the city wedding or not, your car will be in the same spot."

Shahin said it's a warning.

"To let the public know that this is unacceptable and people who do this in the city of Dearborn will be held accountable," he said.

The Source: Information for this report is from Dearborn police.

Inset: Suspect Hasan rabat of Detroit.



