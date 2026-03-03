Detroit man charged in accidental shooting of 6-year-old daughter on Artesian

The Brief A 6-year-old girl is in the hospital after police say she accidentally shot herself when finding a gun in her home. Her father was arraigned in court on multiple charges. This all happened on the 8800 block of Artesian Street in Detroit.



The father of a 6-year-old girl who accidentally shot herself has been charged.

Big picture view:

Officials say on Sunday, a 6-year-old found a gun inside her home and accidentally shot herself in the shoulder and thumb. She was taken to a nearby children's hospital where officials say she is expected to be okay.

This all happened on the 8800 block of Artesian Street in Detroit.

What they're saying:

The child's father, Marcellis Dushaun Williams, was charged with:

Firearms

Safe Storage Violations

Premises Under Individual’s Control

Minor Present and Inflicted Serious Impairment of a Body Function Upon Self or Another

"Luckily this child will survive, but this never should have happened. The alleged actions of the parent in this case were completely irresponsible and are now criminal," said Prosecutor Kym Worthy.

What's next:

Officials say he is expected to be arraigned at a date to be announced in 36th District Court.