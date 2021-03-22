Detroit man charged after crashing Tesla under semi-truck, critically injuring woman

A Detroit man is facing charges after he crashed a Tesla under a semi-truck March 11.

Jean Paul Guerrero, 21, is charged with reckless driving causing serious injury and driving on a suspended license.

Officials said they believe Guerrero was speeding when he T-boned a semi-truck around 3:30 a.m. at the intersection of Fort Street and Waterman Road. The crash left his 21-year-old passenger in critical condition.

MORE: Detroit police believe Tesla that got lodged under semi was not on autopilot

Guerrero was given a $2,000 bond and GPS tether.

He is due back in court March 29 for a probable cause conference.

Advertisement

A GoFundMe page was created for the injured passenger. Click here to donate.