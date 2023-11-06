Detroit man charged after fatally stabbing fellow custodian at Redford high school

A Detroit man was charged in connection with a fatal stabbing at a Wayne County high school last week.

Both the defendant and the victim were janitorial custodians at Redford Union High School when Hemida Ramadan-Khedr Mohamed, 42, stabbed Steven Gipson, 59, last Thursday.

Police were called to the high school around 5:30 p.m. for reports of an assault at the school. When officers arrived, they found Gipson in a closet with stab wounds in his stomach. He was transported to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Mohamed is expected to be arraigned Monday morning on first-degree murder charges in the 17th District Court.

MORE: ‘He wouldn’t listen'; Witness to Redford school stabbing fled to office

A witness to the stabbing reportedly tried getting the defendant to calm down before he turned violent. Karlos Harris, whose sister observed the scene, said she ran to the office, locked herself inside and called 911 after seeing the assault.

"I can’t help but to think my sister as she happened upon this, perhaps could have been another victim," he said.

A letter was sent to parents shortly after police were called to the scene.