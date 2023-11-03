Fight between custodial staff at Redford high school ends in fatal stabbing

A brutal assault inside a high school in Redford Township Thursday left one dead after a custodian stabbed a fellow employee.

The victim was discovered inside a janitor's closet in the evening and later died from his injuries at a local hospital. Karlos Harris, who says his sister witnessed the murder, fled the scene before calling police.

"She was trying to get the guy to calm down and stop, but she said he wouldn’t listen. She said he had to have stabbed him at least 10 times," Harris said. "She just took off and ran back to the office and when she got to the office, she locked herself in and dialed 911."

One of the haunting parts of the scene Harris' sister recalled was the look inside the offender's eyes.

"I can’t help but to think my sister as she happened upon this, perhaps could have been another victim," he said.

So far, no one has been charged. Redford Township police also haven't released a motive behind the brutal assault. For parents like Ralph Thomas who have children at the school district, it's another sign of kids coming to close to violence.

"We don’t need anymore tragedies right? Because you got all these mass shootings going around. You don’t want it right across the street where your kids goes, that’s the last thing you want," he said. "I’m kinda worried a little bit about it, but with society today you worry about your kids anyway."

Letters to the parents were sent out and the superintendent put out a statement that read "Safety is the district's highest priority and thoughts are with the affected families. The district is taking the matter seriously and at no time were students or staff in danger."

A 42-year-old man was taken into custody.