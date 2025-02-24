Detroit man charged for alleged attempted robbery, carjacking in St. Clair Shores

article

The Brief One man was charged with alleged carjacking and robbery in St. Clair Shores. The man is accused of attempting to steal a purse and stealing a car. The man was arrested and arraigned in court.



A man from Detroit is behind bars for allegedly attempting a robbery and a carjacking at a store in St. Clair Shores.

Timeline:

Officials say on Feb. 21, 60-year-old Eddie Leon Gaines allegedly attempted to rob a woman by taking her purse in a Kroger parking lot. Police say Gaines ran and entered the driver's side of a car that was running and drove off with another man still in the passenger seat.

Officials say he then demanded the man's money and threatened to shoot him. The man was eventually able to take the keys out of the ignition and allegedly stabbed Gaines with a fork.

Gaines then ran to a nearby Walgreens where he was arrested by St. Clair Shores police.

Dig deeper:

Gaines was charged by the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office with:

Carjacking - Life Felony

Unlawful Imprisonment - a 15-year felony

Unarmed Robbery - a 15-year felony

He was arraigned and was given a set bond of $250,000 cash/surety.

Officials say if bond is made, Gaines will need to wear a GPS tether and have no contact with Kroger, any victims, or witnesses.

What's next:

A Probable Cause Conference is scheduled for March 4 and a Preliminary Exam is scheduled for Friday, March 7.

"The alleged actions of this individual were not only reckless but a direct threat to public safety. I am grateful that law enforcement quickly apprehended the suspect. I commend the St. Clair Shores Police Department for their professionalism and dedication to making our communities safer," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido.